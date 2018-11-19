Former Union minister joins Aam Aadmi Party

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harmohan Dhawan officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh on Sunday. Punjab MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann and several other party MLAs were present at the occasion.

Dhawan attacked both the BJP and the Congress at a rally and claimed that neither party had fulfilled its poll promises. He said he has joined the AAP as he wanted to work for the people of Chandigarh.

“I have remained in the BJP and the Congress as well and that is why I am well-versed with their working – how they haven’t been able to carry out any development work for the city,” he said. “As the name suggests, I am here for the ‘aam aadmi’ [common people] and will work for him.”

Dhawan said the BJP had fooled people by not fulfilling its promises made in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Delhi AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party will later decide on the official candidate from Chandigarh and announce it in January. He added that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally in Chandigarh in January.