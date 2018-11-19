Google Chromecast 3 review. Know your Device Before You Buy It

Chromecast is one single device that can still change the way you can look at content differently on your standard or regular large screen TV. Unless you own a smart TV (especially an Android TV variant), this device is definitely something you should look at.

Now in its third revision, the Chromecast requires you to use any smartphone, tablet or computer you have, to ‘throw’ your media to the TV. It’s compatible with all the popular streaming services and the prominent update to this new version is a faster & more stable wireless connection.

The device is faster than the last one (Google says 15 per cent faster), and it can stream 1080p at 60 fps, which is definitely an improvement. When you are not casting anything, it shows some pleasing photographs, curated by Google. You can also choose your own album from Google Photos.

As always, it’s super easy to install and setup. If you already have subscriptions to some of the streaming services, you can be watching in a couple of minutes (else you always have YouTube and device mirroring).

The Chromecast has been integrated with Google Assistant. You can tell the Chromecast to play something on a supported device (for instance, Narcos on Netflix on the Hall TV) through a Google Home speaker or Google Assistant on your phone.

It costs Rs 3,499. The Amazon Fire TV Stick, its main competitor in India, costs 3,999. But the Fire TV Stick can stream content on its own and has a competent collection of apps.