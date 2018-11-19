Here is how Nayanthara’s boyfriend surprised her on Birthday

Director Vignesh Shivn hosted a surprise birthday bash for his ladylove Nayanthara.

Nayanthara is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The Tamil star, who is riding high on the success of her film Kolamaavu Kokila, got a grand surprise from boyfriend Vignesh Shivn on her special day.

Vignesh set up an incredible birthday party for the Lady Superstar. He bought her beautiful birthday cake, which reads, “With loads of love.”

A small video of the celebrations has found its way to social media platforms. Director of Poda Podi made it quite a romantic birthday celebration.

“A Tiny little surprise for my thangam’s #birthday ????? #happybirthdaynayanthara #hbdladysuperstarnayanthara #HBDNayan #Love #surprisebirthday,” Shivn wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post. A delighted Nayanthara couldn’t have asked for a better celebration and she took to Instagram to thank her director hubby. “Thanks for the beautiful surprise! Another birthday with you and to more till the end ???? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF ? #vn?? @wikkiofficial,” she wrote.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Thala Ajith’s Viswasam and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.