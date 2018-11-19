How To Make Nail Polish Remover At Home?

Lemon
Lemon is a natural ingredient that can be used to remove nail polish. It is also a natural ingredient used in manicures. All you have to do is rub a slice of lemon on your nails and remove the nail polish.
You Will Need
- Lukewarm soap water
- A slice of lemon
How To Remove Nail Polish With Lemon
- Soak your fingers with nail polish in lukewarm soapy water for about 3-5 minutes.
- Then, use a lemon slice as an alternative to commercial nail polish remover. This will help soften the nail polish so that it comes off easily.
- Use a moisturizer or nail oil to keep your nails healthy after that.
