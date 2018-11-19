Latest NewsBeauty

How To Make Nail Polish Remover At Home?

Nov 19, 2018, 08:52 am IST
Lemon

Lemon is a natural ingredient that can be used to remove nail polish. It is also a natural ingredient used in manicures. All you have to do is rub a slice of lemon on your nails and remove the nail polish.

You Will Need

  • Lukewarm soap water
  • A slice of lemon

How To Remove Nail Polish With Lemon

  • Soak your fingers with nail polish in lukewarm soapy water for about 3-5 minutes.
  • Then, use a lemon slice as an alternative to commercial nail polish remover. This will help soften the nail polish so that it comes off easily.
  • Use a moisturizer or nail oil to keep your nails healthy after that.

