Isha Ambani to Leave Antilia after getting this GIFT from in-Laws!!

From living in the world’s second most expensive private residential property—Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, will be moving into another swanky mansion in Mumbai post her wedding to Piramal scion Anand Piramal on December 12.

And while Isha grew up in a sprawling 4 lakh square feet colossal home on Altamount Road, her new marital home won’t exactly be cramping her style. The 50,000-square-foot sea-facing bungalow in Worli is a gift from Anand’s parents, Ajay and Swati Piramal, who purchased the INR 450 crore mansion from Hindustan Unilever in 2012.

The Piramals received an all-clear certificate and permission to occupy the one-acre property from the BMC on September 19. Gulita, as the plush residential complex is called, used to be Hindustan Unilever’s training centre prior to the Piramal purchase. Interestingly, a 2012 Economic Times report states that Piramal’s realty arm won the bid to buy this property, beating businessmen Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani, who had placed bids between INR 350 and INR 400 crore.