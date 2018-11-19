Karnataka Floods : Modi Government approves Rs 546 crore additional assistance

Modi Govt on Monday approved Rs 546.21 crore additional assistance to Karnataka which has experienced floods and landslides during 2018, a statement said.

The decision was taken in a High Level Committee (HLC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.”The HLC approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund,” said the statement.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting.

The committee has approved the additional assistance of Rs. 546.21 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Karnataka, it said.

The fund has been approved following a report of an inter-ministerial team that visited areas hit by the floods and landslides in Karnataka including Kodagu district, the country’s largest coffee-growing region.

The floods and landslides hit Karnataka in August.