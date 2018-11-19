KP Sasikala served with Police Notice to visit Sabarimala

Hindu Aikya Vedi president KP Sasikala reaches Pamba to visit Sabarimala day after getting bail. Sasikala served with a notice by police.

Sasikala said she is going to the temple for the rice feeding ceremony of her grandchild. On knowing her visit to the temple, Superintendent of Police Yathish Chandra boarded the KSRTC bus to talk to Sasikala and gave directions regarding the visit. Sasikala assured the SP that she does not intend to create any trouble at the temple and will return soon after having darshan. She is bared from staying more than 7 hours in Sabarimala.

She was asked to give an undertaking that she camp at the temple top. The SP directed Sasikala to return from the temple by noon when the shrine closes. He later told media that they are allowing Sasikala and family visit the temple on that assurance. He also issued a notice in this regard and Sasikala signed it assuring to follow it.