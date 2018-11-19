Man behind ‘demonetization’ and ‘GST’ step-downs

Union Finance Service Secretary Hasmukh Adhia wills step-down from the Finance ministry on November 30. Adhia known to be a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind many of the crucial decisions of the finance ministry.

Adhia, the Gujarat cadre IAS officer was posted to Finance ministry after Modi became the prime minister. Before that he worked with Modi as his principal secretary and additional secretary. In the finance ministry, he served as revenue secretary and Union Finance Services secretary.

Adhia is known to be the master brain of Goods Services Tax. He is also considered to be privy to another major controversial decision of demonetization.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley praised Adhia’s contributions to the economy. In a blog post, jaitely recalled his sterling contributions during his four year-stint in the finance ministry.

Jaitley wrote, “Adhia as unquestionably a highly competent, disciplined, no-nonsense civil servant and of course, with impeccable integrity.”

Jaitley also confirmed that the outgoing finance secretary has refused offers of important post-retirement positions which would have helped him continue serving beyond November 30 when he superannuates.

Adhia, who is believed to enjoy the trust both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Jaitley, was often subject to vicious criticism by Dr Subramanian Swamy and a particular section of the media.

Adhia, along with 15th Finance Commission member and former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das and financial services secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal, spearheaded the demonetization exercise. He was also instrumental in rolling out the goods and services tax (GST).

Adhia, a Gujarat-cadre officer who always enjoyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trust and confidence, had taken great offence after senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy levelled corruption charges against him and said he had helped bank fraud-accused diamond merchant Nirav Modi flee the country.

Eyebrows were raised when Adhia was not made cabinet secretary earlier this year, with the Centre instead extending incumbent P.K. Sinha’s tenure by a year.