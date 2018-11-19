Manmohan Singh is an ‘epitome of humanity, praises Sonia

Sonia Gandhi Gandhi praised the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as an ‘epitome of humility’.

Dr.Singh was conferred Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development, for 2017 at Jawahar Bhavan, New Delhi. He received the prize from former Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Sonia Gandhi also participated in the event.

“Dr.Manmohan Singh’s demeanour is such that it appears he was born wise. In his decade-long Prime Ministerial tenure, India recorded its highest economic growth rate ever. He became PM when the country was on edge and within months, his policies had a profound calming effect,” she said.

In an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “There are those who work and there are those who take credit. Try to be in the first group. Indira ji was told by his grandfather.”

“The foundations of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s later success was laid during Indiraji’s years,” she added. “Over his (Dr. Manmohan Singh) tenure, he earned for India enhanced respect across the globe not by seeking credit or kudos, but by allowing his work to speak for itself,” she further said.

Established in 1980, the Indira Gandhi peace prize is awarded by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust annually to organisations and individuals in recognition of creative efforts toward promoting peace, development internationally using scientific discoveries for the greater good of humanity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the UN High Commission for Refugees have also been the recipient of this award. This year, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has been awarded this prize. CSE is a Delhi-based think-tank working for and championing the cause of environment.