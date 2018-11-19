Metoo movement: Poonam Pandey reveals her story

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and film actress, known for her works in Bollywood and Telugu cinema. She began her career as a model.

She became one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2010 and appeared on the cover page of the fashion magazine. She shot for 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She was featured in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

Pandey became popular through her social media accounts, including Twitter when she started posting her photos. She rose to media spotlight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World cup. India indeed lifted the World Cup; however, Poonam did not fulfill her promise due to public disapproval but later claimed as she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In 2012, she posed naked after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL . Pandey has received a lot of coverage over explicit pictures of herself that she has posted on her Twitter account.

Poonam Pandey, who started her journey alone in the industry, recently shared her #MeToo story and revealed that she has also faced an unfortunate incident during her initial days of modeling.