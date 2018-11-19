After Hindu Aikyavedi Leader reached Sabarimala for darshan, central minister Alphons Kannanthanam too have reached Sannidhanam. He said Sabarimala is not a place to declare 144 and that Police made Sabarimala a place of war. He added that govt is being very cruel to Ayyappa devotees.

Kannanthanam has always held the view that young women should not enter Sabarimala breaking the customs. There are also reports that he has reached Sannidhanam to assess the damage after the floods.

Meanwhile, Sasikala said she is going to the temple for the rice feeding ceremony of her grandchild. On knowing her visit to the temple, Superintendent of Police Yathish Chandra boarded the KSRTC bus to talk to Sasikala and gave directions regarding the visit. Sasikala assured the SP that she does not intend to create any trouble at the temple and will return soon after having darshan. She is bared from staying more than 7 hours in Sabarimala.