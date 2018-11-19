CinemaLatest NewselectionsIndiacelebritiesPolitics

Pavan Kalyan's party will not contest Telangana elections

Nov 19, 2018
The actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan confirmed that his party will not contest in the upcoming Telangana assembly polls.

 The Jana Sena Party of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan decided not to contest the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana and said it would fight the Lok Sabha polls next year instead.

 The issue was discussed with all leaders of the party, and it has been decided to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls from now itself, Kalyan said.

“Had the assembly elections been held as per schedule (in April 2019), the Jana Sena would have surely jumped into the fray. Since the assembly polls have been advanced, we are not geared up for the contest. “It’s really difficult for a fledgling party like ours,” Kalyan said.

Filing of nominations for the Telangana Assembly election ended Monday.

The YSR Congress had earlier announced it would stay away from the Telangana polls since its complete focus was on the 2019 general elections in Andhra Pradesh, its actual base.

The YSRC, however, said it would gear up for the 2024 assembly elections in Telangana.

