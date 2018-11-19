PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 6,400 crore KMP expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurgaon on Monday.

Inaugurating the expressway, PM Modi said, “It is a significant day for Haryana…it will bring about a transport revolution in the state.” Hitting out at the earlier UPA government, PM Modi said that the expressway should have been ready a decade ago, during the Commonwealth Games, but due to corruption, it was delayed. Ahead of the inauguration, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala questioned will the Prime Minister or the Haryana Chief Minister take responsibility of “endangering people’s lives by inaugurating an “incomplete highway.”

PM Modi blamed the earlier UPA government for the delay of the project. “They have wasted public money and because of their bad decisions the cost of the project rose three times,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said, “Had this project been completed on time, traffic in Delhi would have reduced considerably. Now because of this road big vehicles coming from other states will bypass Delhi.”

The Congress alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Khattar government in the state are endangering the lives of commuters by inaugurating an “incomplete expressway without being tested by the engineers.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the “third party consultant had refused to give ‘completion certificate’ and even the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation refused to own responsibility for any mishap”.