Priyanka Chopra’s fiancé Nick Jonas is suffering from this disease

Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas is suffering from type 1 diabetes and he took to Instagram to share the same.

The American singer and songwriter, Jonas revealed that 13 years ago he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He shared a before and after photograph of himself, explaining how he always prioritized his physical health, working out, eating healthy and keeping his blood sugar in check. This helped him to take control of his day to day life with diabetes.

“13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now.



Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”