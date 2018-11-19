Rajamouli’s film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan starts rolling

S.S. Rajamouli’s new film will be with young superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leads. After an official launch last week, the movie has gone on floors. Rajamouli informed the same to his social media followers by sharing a photo taken with his two lead actors from the movie’s location.

Reportedly, the team will start proceedings by shooting an action sequence. The team has still kept details about the movie’s genre under the wraps, though there are several vague reports doing the rounds.

Expectations and humongous for the movie, and naturally so as this is Rajamouli’s next after he created history with the ‘Baahubali’ series. The director’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who usually pens stories for his films, has written the story for this film as well. Rajamouli has written the screenplay and dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra and Madhan Karky.

Almost the same technical crew from ‘Baahubali’ has been retained, which includes DOP KK Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar Prasad, music director MM Keeravani, production designer Sabu Cyril, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, and costume designer Rama Rajamouli. If reports are to be believed, the movie has been planned to be made on a budget of around Rs 300 crores. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.