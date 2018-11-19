Rajasthan Govt to inaugurate World’s tallest Shiva Murti statue

India is all set to get another colossal statue ‘Lord Shiva’. The construction of the massive Shiva Murti, to be built at a height if 351 feet, will be completed by 2019 at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

As per reports, nearly 85% of the work on the huge statue has been completed so far, and the statue is likely to be inaugurated by March 2019. The statue is being constructed at Ganesh Tekri in Nathdwara, which is around 50 kms away from Udaipur in Rajasthan. Upon its completion, the Shiva Murti is expected to be the fourth tallest statue in the world, after Statue of Unity, Spring Temple Buddha and Laykyun Setkyar and the tallest statue of the Hindu deity.

Rajesh Mehta, who is in-charge of the project, told news agency ‘Bhasha’ that the statue is made of concrete and cement and that it was being built by ‘Miraj Group’. Nearly 750 workers have been working on this project since the last four years. The foundation stone for the Murti was laid in August 2012 by the then chief minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot, and spiritual leader, Murari Bapu.

Mahadev?

World's largest(351ft.) Shiva Statue under construction in Rajsamand at Nathdwara Rangeelo Rajasthan?

Lord Shiva is being depicted in a more ‘pleasing’ appearance, as opposed to his usual avatar of wielding a trishul or blessing devotees, the makers of the statue reportedly said.

Notably, the statue of Lord Shiva is likely to be so tall that it will be visible from Kankroli flyover, which is around 20kms away.