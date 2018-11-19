Rakul Preet rocked at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: See Pics

Lux Golden Rose Awards took place in Mumbai and it was one star-studded affair. Celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were seen in attendance. Apart from them, rumoured exes, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted under one roof.

Tollywood star Rakul Preet who made it her way to one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night with a designer white ensemble.

Looking absolutely breathtaking, Rakul opted for a white dreamy dress by Zuhair Murad which is beautifully accentuating her curves and making her look like a diva. To complete the look, Rakul added oomph with soft curls and smokey eye makeup. As Rakul made an appearance at the red carpet, she managed to garner praises from everyone present at the award show. Post this, the diva also took to her Instagram account to share photos of her mesmerising look.

Take a look at the pictures below: