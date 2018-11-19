Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt checked into a five-star hotel to spend alone time

Recent reports say that they checked into a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Saturday night to spend some ‘alone time.’

According to an India Today report, the lovebirds wanted to spend some ‘alone time’ together.

While Ranbir and Alia admitted to being in a relationship with each other in May this year, the reports of their love affair had started surfacing almost a year ago. It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that sparks flew between them.

Ever since the two started dating each other, Alia has come very close to the Kapoor family. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, she paid Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor a visit to New York, where the veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Alia said that she thinks Ranbir is ‘the one’ for her… “I have stars and a halo on my head, and I’m walking around with rainbows,” she had been quoted as saying.