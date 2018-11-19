Sabarimala Issue : Kodiyeri Balakrishnan compares RSS to Khalistan terrorists

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode on Monday that the arrested were not devotees. “A mass of RSS activists had grouped near the Sannidhanam. It was clear why they were there. We cannot allow anyone to transform Sabarimala into a space of conflict,” the chief minister said. More than 300 people were arrested and removed from the Nadapanthal late in the night on November 18 on the grounds that they had violated the curfew that had been imposed.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that RSS and BJP are behaving like Khalisthan-Sikh terrorists who had tried to take over the control of the golden temple in Amritsar.

“BJP is behind the clashes at Sabarimala. They issued a circular intentionally to create a clash at Sabarimala. The government and left parties in Kerala have not deployed women to enter Sabarimala. No young women had gone there during the pilgrimage season. Then why BJP is creating problems at Sabarimala? RSS is trying to take the control of Sabarimala forcefully. RSS is using women and children as a shield for their attacks. Those who believe in secularism should come forward against this”, said Kodiyeri.