“Sara Ali Khan is a born star”, says the proud step mother Kareena.

Bollywood’s own ‘Bebo” has some sweet words for her step-daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Kareena shares a warm bond with her step-daughter Sara and at the trailer launch of the film, the debutante said that she wants to imbibe professionalism of Kareena.

When asked about the debut of Sara, Kareena said, “I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star.”

At the award ceremony, all four leading actresses of Veere Di Wedding were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year, Talking about her feeling receiving the award, Kareena said, “I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence.”

Kareena was also asked if she will be attending the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, to which she replied saying, “Yes… we will be there”.