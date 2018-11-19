CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebrities

Suriya’s family donate Rs 50 lakhs for Gaja Cyclone Relief

Nov 19, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
Actor Suriya’s family have donated  Rs 50 lakhs through NGOs for Gaja cyclone relief.

Suriya, his wife Jyothika, father Sivakumar and brother Karthi have jointly donated the sum for their fellow statesmen. Earlier, during the Kerala floods also, the family had generously donated towards the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund. It is indeed a very benevolent act from them, that is certain to inspire others. More celebrities from the Tamil film industry are expected to follow suit and lend a helping hand to the cyclone-hit people.

