There is no comparison between Modi and Indira Gandhi says Jairam Ramesh

No comparison could be drawn between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, noting that Gandhi would never have taken a “tughlaqi” decision like demonetization.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters after the release of his book on Indira Gandhi by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and her daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi at the former prime minister’s memorial here.

Sonia Gandhi released the Hindi version of Ramesh’s book, “Indira Gandhi – A Life in Nature”, on the former prime minister’s love for nature.

On Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Ramesh said it was true that after 30 years, someone got a clear majority in the general election as Indira Gandhi did and that Modi had full control over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Indiraji was a different person. There is no comparison between Modi and Gandhi. She would have never taken a tughlaqi decision like notes ban,” he said.

“The Modi government, since day one of assuming power in 2014, decided to change and weaken the environmental protection laws in the country. The Environment Ministry has been weakened,” the former Union environment minister said.

The English version of the book was released in June last year and Ramesh had said the book would be available in other languages too.

The book brings out some of the unpublished works, sourced through archives and personal material, that highlight the unexplored aspect of Indira Gandhi’s life and her love for nature.

Ramesh weaves personal, political and environmental history to narrate the compelling story of Indira Gandhi, the naturalist who used her instincts and beliefs to draft landmark policies and laws on wildlife and forests and shape institutions that have endured.