These are the signs and symptoms of Sexual Addiction

Sex is essential for many reasons in any devoted relationship apart from reproduction. It is ultimately all about intimacy, the pleasure, and sexual expression. Physically, an active sex life may yield many benefits, including a youthful appearance but as you know excess of everything is wrong. Addiction of sex can lead you various ill-effects. Here are some signs that show you are a sex addict:

Sudden break-ups and make-ups

Jumping from one relationship to the next or sleeping with/being involved with more than one person at a time shows you are a sex addict.

Getting involved sexually or emotionally with lesser-known people

If you have met a person for two to four times only or any of your Hello/Hi friend and you are sharing your sex and emotional life with them, it means you are a sex addict. It is because most sex addicts fear being abandoned, they might stay in relationships that aren’t healthy, or they may jump from relationship to relationship.

Staying in and returning to destructive relationships

If you are a person who doesn’t want to break his/her relationship which has no hope is a sure shot sign. You are returning because you are sexually attracted to your partner and made an emotional bond over that. Sexual addiction is feeling immobilized due to sexual or emotional obsessions.

Pornography

Addiction to watching porn is proportional to sex addiction.

Masturbation

If you masturbate a lot, almost every day, it’s a sign that there are some issues. What can start off as a pleasure, can wind up as something deeply destructive down the road.