This is what Chetan Bhagat’s wife did after he asks to leave him

Chetan Bhagat further cleared his stance against sexual harassment allegations and said that he spoke with one of the accuser’s long time ago and apologised to her about his behaviour. However, he denied all allegations made by a second woman saying that he has evidence to prove himself innocent.

He also said that it was a tough time for him and his family and that he has learned a few lessons from the incident.

According to media reports, he has learned that people are with you when you achieve success but the real friends stick even during the tough times.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, author Ira Trivedi had filed a legal notice against Chetan for trying to malign her image and for sexual misconduct on October 22.

Ira claimed that Chetan lied to his Twitter followers when he accused her of wanting to kiss him. Chetan had, after being accused of sexual harassment, posted screenshots of an email that Ira had written to him in 2013, saying that she had wanted to kiss him. Ira had concluded the email with ‘Miss u kiss u’.

After he posted the screenshot of her email, Ira decided to bring out the mail trail of the conversation she had with him to clear her name and filed a legal notice charging him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.