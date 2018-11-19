Tips To Avoid Food Poisoning

It always doesn’t mean that a food-borne illness will be triggered by contaminated food; it can also be triggered by the medium through which you ingest food, which is your utensils. No matter how clean your kitchen is, there is a high chance of bacteria making their way on your crockery. Always prefer rinsing them before using in order to save yourself from getting sick.

Hot temperature can easily contaminate your food and make it toxic enough to cause food poisoning. One of the biggest carriers of bacteria includes leftovers, even if they are stored in the refrigerator. Always cook and eat fresh and ensure the quantity isn’t too much so you don’t have to store the leftovers. In case you have some, make sure you heat them well.

Cooked food is safe only after it has been heated to a high enough internal temperature that kills bacteria. Cook food thoroughly, especially non-vegetarian foods like chicken, eggs and red meat. We have a tendency to rely on sight, smell or taste to tell whether the food is done or not, but the right way is to use a food thermometer.

Don’t keep freshly cooked food for more than two hours outside. Either consume it or store it well under the right temperature.

Never thaw the meats on the kitchen counter, as it will only increase the risk of growth of harmful foodborne pathogens rapidly. Always prefer thawing them in the refrigerator first and then use them for cooking.

Sprouts can be a major cause of food poisoning because the method of sprouting requires warmer temperatures that are ideal for bacterial growth. Prefer avoiding raw sprouts and instead saute them and enjoy.

Change your dish sponges and dishcloths frequently; these may be the biggest carriers of bacteria in your tummy. According to a study by UK based Global Hygiene Council, 60 per cent of dishcloths around the world have deadly bacteria like E.coli.

Prefer avoiding raw salads or fruits, especially from outside as they are more prone to bacterial growth. Always eat a fresh bowlful of fruits and vegetables after washing them thoroughly.