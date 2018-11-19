Your Daily Horoscope For November 19, 2018

Check out your horoscope predictions below:

Aries

The yogis have finally succeeded in impressing you. Was it a stint in a Art of Living course? Ganesha gives you the thumbs-up and suggests you join that music or dance class you have been wanting to. Generally a nice day, and success is on the cards.

Taurus

Ganesha is happy to say that you will acquit yourself well in whatever you do or undertake today. You will show outstanding caliber in handling the responsibilities given to you. If you are participating in a competition, you are likely to be way ahead of others. Those engaged in business can look forward to an exceptionally profitable day. By and large, the day will keep you happy and in high spirits.

Gemini

You need to bear in mind that you need to concentrate on your own image and standing in society rather than worry about the actions of others. Those in the retail business will see an unprecedented spurt in their profits today, says Ganesha.

Cancer

You will secure your place with hard work in your job or business. Ties with partners will improve. Closeness with spouse is indicated. Melody and joy will mark domestic bliss. You will spend the evening with your beloved. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Leo

You will not be in the mood to take up significant tasks today. You will want to throw your responsibilities to the wind and pursue leisurely activities. However you will still need to tackle some pressing issues. It is easier to swim with the tide, than against, , says Ganesha.

Virgo

You will stay calm and steady today, and there is hardly anything that can disturb your peace of mind. Your family and friends will back you fully and motivate you to overcome hurdles. You will work with devotion, says Ganesha. You may ask for work that others may find very difficult to do.

Libra

Ganesha says that to gain future opportunities you may have to rely on past experience. You will tend to become possessive about things close to you. You will also have to deal with unpleasant situations where your integrity is questioned. All said and done your day will go good except for minor issues and your understanding attitude will be praise worth today.

Scorpio

You are in a mood of introspection and analysis, says Ganesha. This is likely to give you a clear vision in the days to come. Your systematic approach towards work will provide you room to think out of the box. Your innovative ideas may bag applause from superiors and bosses.

Sagittarius

Your friend base is slated to multiply today. At work, additional responsibilities will be thrust upon you, and you will also be given charge of new resources. Ganesha predicts you taking up the challenge and emerging triumphant in all spheres today.

Capricorn

You have meticulously planned every aspect of your plan and prepared the checklist. The only thing left now to do is execution of that plan. Delays and obstacles, however, will block your path and will leave you disheartened. Don’t doubt your abilities though. You have planned properly and have faith as those delays are not permanent, assures Ganesha.

Aquarius

Don’t let your emotions play a spoilsport in the important decisions of your life. The tendency to be sentimental when you need to be rational will become an obstacle in your path. Learn to curb this habit otherwise, you may have to pay a heavy price, advises Ganesha.

Pisces

You will be busy with romance throughout the day. While singles are likely to find the person of their dreams, those who are married will establish a new closeness in their relationship. Your attitude towards work will begin to change. You will become more serious about your career, and the fruits of this transformation will be reaped by you shortly in the near future, says Ganesha.