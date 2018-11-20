BSNL Going Out of their Way to Protect Rehana Fathima?

Allegations are being raised against BSNL for allegedly going out of their way to protect Rehana Fathima, the activist who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala. It is a BJP member and Sabarimala Karmasamithi activist C.V Sajini who has raised this claim.

Rehana Fathima is the Telephone mechanic at BSNL Palarivattom Exchange. On Saturday, during Harthal, Rehana had come at the office, signed in the register and absconded. But in a programme conducted at Wayanad to express Solidarity, Rehana Fathima was present.

The rule says that if the employees have to go beyond 10 kilometres from the office during duty time, they have to seek written permission. But Rehana is not known to have done anything like that as Sajini in her statement said the BSNL authorities are letting her do whatever she wants.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, who unsuccessfully tried to enter the Sabarimala temple in October, and directed the police to take necessary action against her.

Fathima had tried to enter the Sabarimala temple on October 19, the third day after the temple reopened following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the shrine.