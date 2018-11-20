Congress is suffering from “ Narendra Modi phobia” : Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah severely criticized Congress. He trained his guns at the party’s political opponents, saying they were suffering from “Narendra Modi phobia”, and sought votes for the ruling party to throw “infiltrators” out of the country.

Addressing a series of rallies ahead of the November 28 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was raising a hue and cry over the issue of identification of “infiltrators” in Assam, but ignoring the rights of martyrs.

Speaking at Narsinghpur, he asked the Congress to give an account of what did the four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family do when they ruled the country.

“The opposition is suffering from Narendra Modi phobia. They just want to get rid of Modi from the prime minister’s post, while we want to get rid of poverty, insecurity and air pollution among others,” Shah said.

At another rally in Betul, the BJP chief slammed Gandhi, saying he had created a furore over-identification of infiltrators.

“We have done the job of identifying 40 lakh infiltrators in Assam. On this, Rahul and company have raised a lot of hue and cry. They saw in it a violation of their (infiltrators’) rights. But they do not care for the rights of the martyred countrymen,” he said.

“Should infiltrators be thrown out or not?,” he asked the crowd, adding, “Vote for Shivraj (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) in 2018 and the Modi government in 2019. We will flush them out completely from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.” “For us, the nation’s security comes first,” Shah said.

“At a recent rally, Rahul Gandhi uttered Modi’s name 44 times in his 22-minute speech. I am wondering whether he is campaigning for the BJP or the Congress,” Shah said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

Shah expressed the hope that his party would win over 200 of the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power since 2003.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.