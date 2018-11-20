CPIM give candidature to a transgender in Telangana

CPIM had to give assembly seat to a transgender in Telangana. Chandramukhi is contesting on a CPM-led Bahujan Left Front or BLF ticket from Goshamahal constituency.

Originally a male, Chandramukhi underwent a sex-change procedure 15 years ago and has since been living with the transgender community.

She is contesting against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T. Raja Singh in the constituency.

“No party came forward to give a transgender a ticket to contest the polls. But, BLF gave me the ticket and I filed my nominations,” Chandramukhi said.”Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections. I want to change that,” she said.

Chandramukhi chose Goshamahal because it is where most of the business community from the north lives and the womenfolk of the community know the plight of the transgenders.

“If elected, I will focus on the problem of child labour, which is prevalent in the constituency, and also ensure that housing scheme for the poor is properly implemented,” she said.