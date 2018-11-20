Cyclone Gaja: CM Palaniswami announces Rs 1,000 crore for relief work

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crores towards Cyclone Gaja-related relief work. The Chief Minister is also expected to visit the affected areas on Tuesday.

Earlier, Palaniswami had announced that the government would give Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased as well as Rs 1 lakh each to those severely injured because of the storm. Those who suffered minor injuries would get Rs 25,000 as compensation, the chief minister had told reporters.

Apart from the 45 lives lost due to the storm, 700 livestock were also killed and almost 56,000 huts were also damaged and another 30,000 house suffered partial damages, the CM said, adding that due compensation would also be given for them.

CM Palaniswami said that more than 2 lakh people had been evacuated and had been given shifted to 493 relief camps. Apart from this, 472 medical camps and 1014 mobile medical camps have also been set up by the administration to provide treatment to the injured and sick, the Times of India quoted the CM as saying.

EPS, as the chief minister is popularly known as, is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 22 and brief him about the relief operations and the ground situation in the state. The Tamil Nadu government is likely to seek funds from the Centre for restoration work.