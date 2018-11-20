Latest NewsIndia

India Signs a Huge Deal With Russia For the Construction of These Ships

Nov 20, 2018, 10:35 pm IST
India and Russia on Tuesday signed a $500-million deal (Rs 3,571 crore) for the construction of two Indian Navy warships in Goa, PTI reported. State-run defence firm Goa Shipyard Limited signed the agreement with Russia’s Rosoboronexport under a government-to-government framework for defence cooperation.

“We have finalized a $500 million deal with Russia for construction of two warships in Goa,” Shekhar Mital, CMD of GSL, said on Tuesday.He said construction of the ships will begin in 2020 and the first one will be ready for induction in 2026 while second one will be ready by 2027.

The Talwar class, also known as Project 1135.6, is a class of guided-missile frigates designed and built by Russia for the Indian Navy, as modified Krivak III-class frigates (the class that is also the basis of the Russian Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate), with a number of systems of Indian design and manufacture. Under the deal, Russia will provide design, technology and some materials to GSL for construction of the ships in India.

While the deal’s upfront value is $500 million, the warships will eventually cost India a lot more than that, an unidentified government official told a national media.

