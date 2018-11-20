Indian Expat Wins this Huge Amount at Dubai Duty Free Raffle

Luck has shone brightly on yet another Indian expat based in Dubai. Nowshad Subir, has become the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion with ticket number 0520 in Series 286. Subir had bought his ticket online by sharing the cost of the ticket with nine of his friends. Subir has been in Dubai for 20 years and altogether is the 137th Indian national to win this. The promotion had started back in 1999.

Subir, excited at his luck said, “Buying a ticket to win $1 million has become a habit for us in the company. We are delighted to have finally won and can call ourselves lucky people. Our win makes us feel more secure so thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

Is is not just Subir but three other Dubai expats have won a luxury vehicle each in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise.

Khalifa Abdulla Harib bin Harib Al Falahi won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Diamond White) in Series 1700 with ticket number 0859 while Farhan Shaukat, a 43-year-old Pakistani national won a Porsche Cayenne S (Mahogany Metallic) in Series 1702 with ticket number 0368. Parveen Sheikh Asif, a 43-year-old Indian national who also bought the ticket online won a BMW R 1200 R (White Blue Metallic) motorbike in Series 351 with ticket number 0897.