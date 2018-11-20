Lion creep into house; spends quality time

Guests are always welcomed warmly. But for a farmer in Gujarat’s Patla village was greeted by an unusual guest at his house – a lion.

The Asiatic lion entered the farmer’s house killing a buffalo calf and later sought refuge in a room filled with groundnuts. Forest department had to break into the house through a rear door and provided a safe escape to the animal.

“We had received a call from Vala at around 10 pm Sunday saying that a lion had entered a room of his house. After a 2-hour operation, we managed to get the lion to leave and make its way to the forest safely,” Tulsishyam RFO said. “We have initiated the process to pay compensation to the farmer for the loss of buffalo calf. Nobody was injured in the incident nor did the rescue team require using tranquillizer darts,” the forest officer added.