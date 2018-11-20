Latest NewsCrime

Man forgets debit card in fuel station, loses Rs 1.21 lakhs

Nov 20, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
An aged man forgets his debit card in a petrol station and later found that his bank account is left with a huge dent. This happened to an elderly man residing at Kaverinagar in Katriguppe, Bangalore.

The 87-year-old had forgotten about his card but remembered only after four days. He went to the fuel station, but its employees denied any debit card had been left there. Then, he went to the bank to block the card and was shocked to learn that around Rs 1.21 lakh was withdrawn from a few ATM kiosks around the fuel station.

Police now suspect that the person, who filled the fuel in the senior citizen’s vehicle, noticed the PIN and withdrew the money.

