Latest Newscelebrities

‘Mere Rashke Qamar’ : Arshi Khan’s dance performance goes viral ;Watch Video

Nov 20, 2018, 08:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share her couple of dance videos from the latest event. The bold actress can be seen grooving to the beats of the hit song Mere Rashke Qamar. As a matter of fact, Arshi was performing on the song at a wrestling event in Nangal, Punjab and we can see how the audience is going crazy on her hot performance.

The song was originally sung by Pakistani musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and a new version of the same made its way to Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s Baadshaho and that was sung by nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which became immensely popular.

Arshi Khan shared the videos on Instagram and wrote, “Arshi Khan performance in Nangal CWE the great khali show @dalipsinghcwe @ptc.network”.

Earlier, Arshi Khan danced on the same song with Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary. Arshi is very active on social media and time and again, the diva shares her pictures and videos media with her fans.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 15, 2018, 08:44 pm IST

South African President likely to be Chief Guest at Republic Day

Jan 27, 2018, 01:45 pm IST

This Indian boy has surpassed Einstein in IQ!

Jan 6, 2018, 09:08 am IST

Musician and ’90s child star, Jon Paul Steuer Dead at Age 33

Jul 10, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Janvhi Kapoor looks simply stunning in Dhadak promotions

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close