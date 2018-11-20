Odiyan Makes a Record on IMDB and this is just Awesome!

Promotions for the hugely hyped Odiyan are on in full swing as the movie gets ready to hit screens next month. The makers have been releasing posters at regular intervals and have managed to raise the right amount of curiosity among the audience.

But then the movie is getting some bonus promotions as the movie is setting records. Odiyan has set a new record for itself by becoming the 4th most anticipated Indian movie of 2018 in IMDB.

According to a real-time list formulated on Imdb.com, Odiyan has now been ahead of even some of the other Bollywood movies.This particular list is led by the Rajnikanth starrer 2.0, which will be hitting the theatres soon.

Importantly, Odiyan is the only Malayalam movie to have found a place in this particular list of the top 10 most anticipated Indian movies.

Odiyan directed by Shrikumar Menon is a mass entertainer with fantasy elements. Scenarist Harikrishnan has scripted the movie based on the life of odiyans(shape shifters). Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan, someone who is mastered in odividya. While Manju Warrier plays the female lead, Prakash Raj will be seen as the villain. Manoj Joshi, Narain, Innocent, Kailas, Sana Althaf, Siddique and Nandu are also part of the supporting cast.

Director Shrikumar Menon has assured that the movie will be released in around 3000-4000 screens across the world.