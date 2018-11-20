Richa Chadha as ‘Shakeela’, first look poster out : Watch Here

The first poster of the much-anticipated film Shakeela which was unveiled on Tuesday.Richa Chadha plays the titular role in the biopic of south Indian adult star Shakeela.Shakeela narrates the rags-to-riches-to-rags story of Shakeela Khan, who ruled south Indian cinema in the ’90s.

In the poster, we see Richa adorned in gold jewellery from head to toe, highlighting the glamorous side of Shakeela’s life. In her backdrop is a wall with abusive scribblings related to her skin colour, body and religious faith. There are also some obscene illustrations which have been scratched out. And amid all this, Richa as Shakeela is fiercely looking through the lens.

Richa took to her Twitter account and shared the poster with the caption, “Bold and fearless. PRESENTING THE FIRST LOOK OF #Shakeela!”

The makers of Shakeela had recently also released its logo with a tagline – Not A Porn Star. This hinted that the film depicts Shakeela’s life beyond her profession.