Russian firm to win Army contract for air defence missiles

Russian defence major Rosoboron export is understood to have emerged as the lowest bidder in the Indian Army’s tender for procurement of a batch of short-range air defence missile systems, official sources said.

The other contenders for the deal were Swedish firm SAAB and French military firm MBDA.

The sources said all laid-down procedures were followed in the bidding process and an official announcement on the lowest bidder was expected in the next few days.

Rosoboron export had emerged as the lowest bidder, said a senior military official. Some media reports valued the contract as being worth $3 billion and identified the Russian missile system as the Igla-S.

The Indian Army plans to procure hundreds of short-range air defence missiles as part of its efforts to enhance its overall combat capability.