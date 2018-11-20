KeralaLatest News

This is What Human Rights Commission Said About the Prohibitory Orders at Sabarimala

Nov 20, 2018, 05:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

State Human Rights Commission Member P Mohandas, after visiting Sabarimala, has said that there was no need to issue Prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. He said he will seek an explanation about this to Government and D.G.P of police.

“Will talk to I.G about the restrictions on Sabarimala. Media is exaggerating the lack of facilities at Sabarimala. None of the pilgrims has made a complaint to me about the lack of facilities in Sabarimala,” said Mohandas.

“Human Rights Commission will not take a case on the issue of Sabarimala young women’s entry. But if someone comes forward with a complaint, it will be considered. There are currently 13 cases under consideration of the Human Rights Commission. All of this will be solved before the Manadala period” he said.

He added that true devotees will not attempt to create problems at Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 1, 2018, 07:11 am IST

FORCES ALERT ON BORDERS OVER ATTACK; BREAKING NEWS

ambani-family-engagement
Mar 26, 2018, 07:19 pm IST

Ambani’s daughter-in-law loves simplicity: Engagement dress’s worth is a proof

Oct 28, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

This is What V.T Balram Said About Rahul Easwar’s Arrest

Feb 12, 2018, 11:23 am IST

Deepika Padukone to become a gangster

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close