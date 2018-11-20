This is What Human Rights Commission Said About the Prohibitory Orders at Sabarimala

State Human Rights Commission Member P Mohandas, after visiting Sabarimala, has said that there was no need to issue Prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. He said he will seek an explanation about this to Government and D.G.P of police.

“Will talk to I.G about the restrictions on Sabarimala. Media is exaggerating the lack of facilities at Sabarimala. None of the pilgrims has made a complaint to me about the lack of facilities in Sabarimala,” said Mohandas.

“Human Rights Commission will not take a case on the issue of Sabarimala young women’s entry. But if someone comes forward with a complaint, it will be considered. There are currently 13 cases under consideration of the Human Rights Commission. All of this will be solved before the Manadala period” he said.

He added that true devotees will not attempt to create problems at Sabarimala.