Trupti Desai All Set to Take Action Against Janam TV

Bhoomatha Brigade Leader Trupti Desai whose attempt to enter Sabarimala only reached till Cochin airport has said that she is going to file a case against Janam TV. She said Janam TV had spread a false news about her that Trupti had converted into Christianity.

Janam TV’s news had reportedly said that Trupti converted to Christianity 3 years ago and that she is in good terms with Christian missionaries.

“Am a Hindu, I haven’t converted to any other religion. I respect all Dharmas. Janam TV is trying to create anger against her among Hindu’s in Kerala” she said.

Trupti also added that if the channel doesn’t apologise in a week, she will seek legal action against Janam TV.

Trupti had earlier said that she is planning to use guerilla tactics and come unannounced to Sabarimala next time which basically means to disguise herself and then come secretly without anybody knowing.

“When we landed at Kochi airport, protestors gathered there hurled abuses at us and threatened us to go back. The police, too, requested us to leave saying anything can happen. We didn’t want anything to happen to the people of the state because of us, so we decided to return. Police have told us that they’ll provide us security the next time we visit. This time we went there after announcing, but the next time we won’t announce that we’re visiting but will follow guerrilla tactics,” she said.