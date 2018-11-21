1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress must answer to nation says BJP

The BJP said that the Congress party has to answer to the nation why no fair investigation has been done in the 1984 Sikh riots. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the Ranganath Mishra Commission was formed in 1985 which said that 1984 riots were not an organised crime, it was mismanagement of police.

The Minister also criticized Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that when a big tree falls earth shakes. Prasad said, there can never be such an irresponsible statement. Prasad said BJP would like to know from the Congress one instance where it did its best to give justice to 1984 Sikh riots victims.

He hailed the verdict of a Delhi court which awarded death penalty to convict Yashpal Singh, the first capital punishment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The other convict in the case Naresh Sherawat was given life imprisonment. The two were convicted for killing two men during the riots.