Yet Another Actress stunned everyone with Masturbation Scene

Films like Veere Di Wedding and web series like Lust Stories really deserve much kudos for their sensational content. And it seems that Mirzapur has joined the brigade of sensationalism. it appears that we have another bold diva who has taken the charge to aware people about the controversial topic. It is none other than Shweta Tripathi.

Earlier we have seen Kiara Advani and Swara Bhasker doing masturbation scenes for their respective projects and highlighted the subject of sexual aspirations in women. Shweta is essaying the character of Golu Gupta in the web series. It seems that the actress has picked such a super bold scene for the first time.

The movie also stars well-known actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in notable roles.