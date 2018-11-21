Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar to appear before Special Investigation Team today

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reached Chandigarh and will shortly appear before a Special Investigation Team which probing the police firing on mobs protesting the 2015 incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

The SIT had given Akshay Kumar the option of appearing before it in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar. The Punjab Police SIT had earlier summoned him to Amritsar circuit house on November 21.

“We have given him (Akshay Kumar) the freedom to appear here (in Chandigarh),” SIT member and Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had said on Tuesday.

Akshay, whose name figures in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on the desecration incidents, has already denied arranging any meeting between former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The actor had also denied having ever met Sirsa-headquartered Dera’s chief, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term in two rape cases.

Kumar had issued the denial on November 12 after the SIT summoned him along with former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“It has come to my knowledge that some rumours and false statements are being loosely made on social media about my involvement with a person named Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the context of a fictitious meeting involving Sukhbir Singh Badal,” Akshay Kumar had said in tweet.