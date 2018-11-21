Congress MP MI Shanavas Passed Away

Senior Congress Leader and Wayanad MP MI Shanavas passed Away at 67. The working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee of the Indian National Congress is in critical condition after being admitted to a speciality hospital in Chennai for undergoing a liver transplant.

Educated at Farook College, Kozhikode and Law College, Ernakulam, the two-time Lok Sabha MP MI Shanavas had been involved in politics from a very young age. He was the President of the Calicut University Students Union, and a state office bearer of the Youth Congress till 1983. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2009, and again in 2014. In 2009, he was also taken on as a member of the Committee on Commerce in the Lok Sabha.