KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Congress MP MI Shanavas Passed Away

Educated at Farook College, Kozhikode and Law College, Ernakulam, the two-time Lok Sabha MP MI Shanavas had been involved in politics from a very young age.

Nov 21, 2018, 06:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress Leader and Wayanad MP MI Shanavas passed Away at 67. The working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee of the Indian National Congress is in critical condition after being admitted to a speciality hospital in Chennai for undergoing a liver transplant.

Educated at Farook College, Kozhikode and Law College, Ernakulam, the two-time Lok Sabha MP MI Shanavas had been involved in politics from a very young age. He was the President of the Calicut University Students Union, and a state office bearer of the Youth Congress till 1983. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2009, and again in 2014. In 2009, he was also taken on as a member of the Committee on Commerce in the Lok Sabha.

Tags

Related Articles

straightening-using-flat-iron
Oct 2, 2018, 12:49 pm IST

Straightening Tips While Using A Flat Iron

Dec 16, 2017, 02:28 pm IST

hospital officials reveals ;Jayalalithaa was brought to Apollo in breathless state

Oct 17, 2017, 05:49 pm IST

Samsung phones with slashed prices a never miss this festive season

Jul 21, 2017, 02:11 pm IST

PMO wants HRD to introduce Sainik School model in al schools

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close