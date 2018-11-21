Court grant bail to K.Surendran and 69 persons arrested in Sabarimala

Court grants bail to BJP General Secretary K. Surendran. Pathanamthitta Magistrate Court has granted him a conditional bail. Surendran was taken into custody last week at Nilakkal for moving towards Sabarimala Temple violating the prohibitory order.

The bail was granted on certain conditions. The court instructed him not to enter Ranni taluk for two months. He has also slapped a fine of Rs 50000 which he has to pay before release.

Meanwhile, conditional bail was also granted to 69 persons, including RSS leader R. Rajesh, who were arrested for violating prohibitory order in Sannidhanam. They are also not allowed to enter Ranni Taluk.

Even if he is granted bail, he may not be released as an arrest warrant exists against him in connection with another case in Kannur for threatening a DySP and CI. The court issued this warrant after Surendran failed to appear before the court.