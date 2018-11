Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has conferred a doctorate from Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University in Maharashtra.

Dr Vinod Tibrewala, chairperson of Rajasthani Seva Sangh has clarified that Kummanam is being awarded the doctorate for his services in several fields.

The news was announced by an official statement from the Mizoram governor’s office. The doctorate will be awarded in February at an event in university campus.