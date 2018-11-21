Dubai ‘Super Sale’ begins tomorrow, Offering Up to 90% discount

Dubai Super Sale running from Thursday November 22 to Saturday November 24. There will be up to 90% off on around 250 brands at 1,500 outlets. While not all of the brands involved have been announced, below is a list of 104 of the brands you’ll find on discount.

Due to regulations, the only other 90% discounts you’ll find in Dubai are in May during the other super sale, or when a store is actually closing down.

Free parking will be available to visitors during the three days shopping bonanza. Also, customers can shop with ease using the Hands Free shopping service at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif. Shoppers can drop off their bags at designated points in the mall and collect them later or have them delivered to their car, home or hotel.

The excitement will continue when celebrations start for the 47th UAE National Day. From November 25 until December 3, visitors will be treated to spectacular performances, festive family fun, prize giveaways and even more entertainment, creating great moments for everyone, everyday.