Google’s Neighbourly app Will Soon be Available, Know All about it here

Neighbourly, which is specifically designed for the Indian market, is here to give you information on hyper-local information on neighbourhoods. This will be user-generated content, similar to Quora.

In May, Google launched Neighbourly, a Q&A app to help you learn more about your neighborhood by asking people who live near you. The company kicked off a trial in India's financial capital of Mumbai, followed by seven smaller cities. Now that it's rolled out to New Delhi, and my home base in Bangalore.

Simply stated: it is a city guide on mobile, but one that sources neighbourhood-specific information, tips, recommendations, and guides from residents. Users can both ask and reply to questions on the Neighbourly app.

The app tracks the user’s GPS location to connect them to their neighbourhood after sign-up. All Q&As can be browsed through in the form of swipeable cards ala Tinder and Cake Browser.

The app is designed to make it easier for people in a city to ask local questions and find reliable and relevant answers directly from their neighbours. It works in English and eight other Indian languages.