Honor 10 Lite Launched. Here is Why You Should be Excited About It

Honor is launching a new phone tomorrow and we already know its specs, thanks to TENAA. The phone is called Honor 10 Lite and was just listed on China Telecom’s support page with full specs and official press renders.

It has a large 6.21-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and over 90% screen-to-body ratio, is powered by Kirin 710 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and support for GPU Turbo 2.0 and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0 on top.

The phone will have micro USB, instead of USB-C that was pictured in the video earlier. Other specs include Kirin 710 chipset, at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. There is EMUI 9.0, based on Android Pie, and the battery is 3,400 mAh.

The Honor 10 Lite price starts at 1399 yuan (roughly Rs. 14,370) for the 4GB RAM / 64GB storage option while the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage version is priced at 1699 yuan (roughly Rs. 17,450). There is also the top-end 6GB RAM/128GB storage version which is priced at 1899 yuan (roughly Rs. 19,500). The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, White, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red colour options, while it will go on sale in China from November 22.