Honor launches ’10 Lite’ with waterdrop’ notch display : Price and Specs

Honor has launched a new smartphone – Honor 10 Lite – in China. The mid-range smartphone had been rumored for the past few weeks, and its specs are pretty much on point with what the leaks had claimed.

Honor 10 Lite is powered by Huawei’s homegrown HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels, and a tiny ‘waterdrop’ notch up top. Due to this, it has minimal bezels on all four sides, and a screen-to-body ratio of almost 90 percent. Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, with Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 overlay baked on top.

For imaging, Honor 10 Lite sports a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup can shoot FullHD videos at 30fps. There’s also a 24-megapixel front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls, complete with the usual AI-based features like scene recognition, face beautification, and more.

As far as connectivity features are concerned, the Honor 10 Lite has everything you would expect from a smartphone in 2018. These include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio port, microUSB 2.0 port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The entire package is backed by a 3,400mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support here. Honor 10 Lite also includes Huawei’s ‘GPU Turbo’ technology, which is claimed to increase gaming performance.

The smartphone is available in four color variants – Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black, and Lily Valley White. The base variant (4GB RAM/64GB storage) is priced at $202 (approximately Rs 14,300), while the next version (6GB RAM/64GB storage) model costs $245 (around Rs 17,400). The maxed-out configuration (6GB RAM/128GB storage) is priced at $274 (about Rs 19,500). The smartphone will on sale in China starting November 27. However, there’s no word as to when (if ever) it’ll be launched in other regions around the globe.